Sweetwater Strings to play Phillip England Center

Sweetwater Strings presents Strings at the Movies, Sunday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts.

The Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde.

Sweetwater Strings is a group of professional musicians that was founded in 2007. What started as a string quartet, Sweetwater Strings now has more than 20 professional string musicians from across Arizona.

As the number of musicians grew, so did Sweetwater Strings’ musical library – from cultural music to modern pop covers of today’s radio hits.

Sweetwater Strings performs at more than 175 events each year, from large-scale corporate conferences to weddings and private parties.

Sweetwater Strings’ musicians are proud to offer this rare public performance, featuring some of the most loved and unique themes from the silver screen.

​All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for first eight center rows, or $15 for general admission.

Children and full-time students are free. Members of Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts Foundation receive a discount ranging from 10 to 25 percent.

Email pecpaf@pecpaf.com for more information.