Who, what, when, where and how much?

The Jerome Town Council will meet Tuesday and discuss exemptions or discounts related to the new parking fees when the town’s kiosks are installed, according to the meeting agenda.

The meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Jerome Civic Center, 600 Clark St. Jerome.

The council will vote on an ordinance that will establish “procedures, violations and penalties with respect to paid parking requirements.”

The town is planning to install paid parking kiosks in October, and the council is approving the final details like fee-cost and penalties.

The Council may also approve a Resolution establishing a pay-rate for members of future councils beginning in 2020-22.

Also under new business, Zoning Administrator John Knight will “lead the council in a discussion of problems and potential solutions related to parking in the commercial zone.”

The council will also go into executive session to receive legal advice from the town attorney regarding zoning issues related to the Cuban Queen site.