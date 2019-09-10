OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 10
Alex Ferguson opens Rimrock Auto and Cycle
New business opened July 8

Since age 2, Alex Ferguson has been taking things apart to challenge himself. Ferguson now owns and operates Rimrock Auto and Cycle, at 3180 E. Beaver Creek Road. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:12 a.m.

RIMROCK – With 12 years of experience as a mechanic and chassis tech, Alex Ferguson was ready to open his own business.

When Rask Automotive moved to McGuireville, Ferguson decided the old Rask location was the right place for Rimrock Automotive and Cycle Repair, at 3180 E. Beaver Creek Road.

“The opportunity arose for us to open our own business and here we are,” said Ferguson. “I always say, ‘if it’s easy for us, why should it be hard for you?’”

At Rimrock Auto and Cycle, customers are welcome to supply their own parts. Or,

If they don’t, Ferguson will order (if necessary) and supply the parts.

“Along with our affordable shop rates, we offer complete service for all general repairs from oil changes to motor swaps,” Ferguson said. Rimrock Auto and Cycle also offers local towing.

For Ferguson, Rimrock Auto and Cycle is truly a family-owned-and-operated business. Ferguson is head mechanic, his wife Sidney is secretary, and his younger brother, Nathin, is also a mechanic. “Two other part-time employees, Jeff, our adopted grandpa and extra hand, as well as Skip,” Ferguson said. “My mother-in-law Candita is our extra hand in the office, and helps with my two sons Raylan James and Christian Lee.”

Ferguson said that since 2 years of age he’s been taking things apart to challenge himself. “A lot of my experience is self-taught, growing up being mechanically inclined, many years of hands-on experience,” Ferguson said. “My mentors have been Curtis Rask, he took me in as a teenager and showed me the ropes and help me through my classes, and Dan French of French’s RV helped me also to learn more about the big diesel engines.” Before Ferguson opened Rimrock Auto and Cycle in the old Rask Auto building, Ferguson worked for Rask – in the same building.

Rimrock Auto and Cycle is run “old-school style”, Ferguson said. “An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay,” he said. “I am not trying to get rich, but support my family and pay my bills.” Rimrock Auto and Cycle specializes in major and minor general repairs including electrical, small engines generators tractors and recreational vehicles. Ferguson has repaired boats, tractors, motor homes, gas and diesel engines as well as all small engines. He’s also successfully completed numerous CARQUEST technical training courses.

If You Go ...

• What: Rimrock Auto and Cycle Repair. Specializing in major and minor general repairs including electrical, small engines generators tractors and recreational vehicles.

• Where: 3180 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock

• Motto: “If it has a motor, we can get it running.

• Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday

• More information:

• Call: 928-567-4174.

