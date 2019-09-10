OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Calling all ‘Visions of the Verde’ local artists

The Camp Verde Community Library invites juried artists from Yavapai College Clarkdale’s Visions of the Verde exhibit to participate in a special meet and greet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 8:59 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Community Library invites juried artists from Yavapai College Clarkdale’s Visions of the Verde exhibit to participate in a special meet and greet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

The special get-together will be held in the library’s Terra Cotta Room and is co-sponsored by the Camp Verde library and Friends of Beaver Creek Library. Refreshments will be served.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Loop Road.

The event will feature artists who will speak about their creative processes regarding pieces currently on display at the college, as well as two of their other pieces.

Artists are asked to provide digital images of their work to be part of a Power Point presentation of the art works, as the artists addressing the audience.

Sunshower Rose, whose work is part of the exhibit, is the event organizer. Her six-minute video, titled Green is the River, will be one of the featured pieces.

Any of the exhibit’s artists interested in participating are asked to call Rose by Sept. 16 at 928-550-1088

For more information, visit Facebook.com/VerdeValleyPhotographicSociety or nextdoor.com/events/calendar for Lake Montezuma and Camp Verde events.

