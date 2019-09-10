Calling all ‘Visions of the Verde’ local artists
CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Community Library invites juried artists from Yavapai College Clarkdale’s Visions of the Verde exhibit to participate in a special meet and greet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
The special get-together will be held in the library’s Terra Cotta Room and is co-sponsored by the Camp Verde library and Friends of Beaver Creek Library. Refreshments will be served.
Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Loop Road.
The event will feature artists who will speak about their creative processes regarding pieces currently on display at the college, as well as two of their other pieces.
Artists are asked to provide digital images of their work to be part of a Power Point presentation of the art works, as the artists addressing the audience.
Sunshower Rose, whose work is part of the exhibit, is the event organizer. Her six-minute video, titled Green is the River, will be one of the featured pieces.
Any of the exhibit’s artists interested in participating are asked to call Rose by Sept. 16 at 928-550-1088
For more information, visit Facebook.com/VerdeValleyPhotographicSociety or nextdoor.com/events/calendar for Lake Montezuma and Camp Verde events.
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Zielinski is out of jail on bond; due in court Thursday
- Storm damage closes Cottonwood Wells Fargo
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Marshal: Fugitive couple likely getting help to stay hidden
- Rumble & Roar of Thunder Valley Rally returns Sept. 20-21
- Man accused of misuse of handgun at Red Rock High School makes court appearance
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: