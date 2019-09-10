Cottonwood City Council approves $96K contract for utilities dept. assessment
COTTONWOOD — At its Sept. 3 regular meeting, the Cottonwood Council approved a consent agenda that includes awarding a contract for about $96,000 to Carollo Engineers Inc. for “consulting and assessment services” with the city’s utility department.
The contract calls for a full review of the department’s policy and procedures, EPA compliance and a survey of all of Cottonwood’s critical water and wastewater facilities, well sites, reservoirs/tanks, pump stations, lift stations and treatment facilities.
The timeline includes a draft report being issued within 90 days of the kickoff meeting with city staff, with a final report within 120 days of that meeting.
