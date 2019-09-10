MVD wait times easier to find on improved ADOT website

PHOENIX -- Recent improvements to the Arizona Department of Transportation website mean Motor Vehicle Division customers now have more information about wait times, office operating hours, service changes and other important items available to them online.

Technological advances introduced earlier this month at azdot.gov include changes to the Motor Vehicle Division Hours and Locations page.

Customers who visit this page will see each office listed alphabetically by city or town.

Each office has a display listing the location’s normal operating hours, the current estimated wait time, the number of people currently waiting, information about the latest times to arrive for services such as road tests and vehicle inspections, scheduled service changes and other information as needed.

"This is a more complete and customer-friendly way to showcase the status of each office in real-time," said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards. "Using the principles of the Arizona Management System, we’re always striving to make it as convenient as possible for our customers to do business at our offices. These website changes, which are fully optimized for smart devices, help us accomplish our vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road."

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.