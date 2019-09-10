Obituary: Billy L. Teague, 1930-2019
Billy L. Teague was born on Nov. 22, 1930, and he entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Sept. 7, 2019.
Billy, affectionately known as “Boy” to his friends and family, worked for most of his life as a cowboy and rancher.
He also worked as a carpenter and helped build many bridges on roads throughout Arizona. He was a proud graduate of Camp Verde High School in 1950.
Billy is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, LuRean Teague; his parents, Colonel and Ruth Teague; his sisters, Pauline Teague and Midge Lightfoot; and his brothers, Alvin and Kenny Teague. He is survived by his sisters, Verde (John) Blevins, Juanita New, Scharlotte Sloan and Sophronia Zellner; his brother, Jack Teague (Ida); his sons, Billy Paul and Clinton (Daphnee) Teague; five grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Parkside Community Church on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Viewing starts at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. followed by graveside at Middle Verde Cemetery.
There will be a potluck celebration of Billy’s life at Parkside following graveside services.
Condolences for the family can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Zielinski is out of jail on bond; due in court Thursday
- Storm damage closes Cottonwood Wells Fargo
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Marshal: Fugitive couple likely getting help to stay hidden
- Rumble & Roar of Thunder Valley Rally returns Sept. 20-21
- Man accused of misuse of handgun at Red Rock High School makes court appearance
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Camp Verde man arrested for alleged assault, abuse of infant
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Montana company eyes Verde Valley for glamour camping business
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: