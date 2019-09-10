Obituary: Billy L. Teague, 1930-2019

Billy L. Teague was born on Nov. 22, 1930, and he entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Sept. 7, 2019.

Billy, affectionately known as “Boy” to his friends and family, worked for most of his life as a cowboy and rancher.

He also worked as a carpenter and helped build many bridges on roads throughout Arizona. He was a proud graduate of Camp Verde High School in 1950.





Billy is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, LuRean Teague; his parents, Colonel and Ruth Teague; his sisters, Pauline Teague and Midge Lightfoot; and his brothers, Alvin and Kenny Teague. He is survived by his sisters, Verde (John) Blevins, Juanita New, Scharlotte Sloan and Sophronia Zellner; his brother, Jack Teague (Ida); his sons, Billy Paul and Clinton (Daphnee) Teague; five grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren; and many more nieces and nephews.



Services will be at Parkside Community Church on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Viewing starts at 1 p.m., service at 2 p.m. followed by graveside at Middle Verde Cemetery.

There will be a potluck celebration of Billy’s life at Parkside following graveside services.

Condolences for the family can be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





Information provided by survivors.