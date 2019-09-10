Show and Shine at Vince’s Auto Body
CAMP VERDE – From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Vince’s Auto Body and RV will hold its second car show, at 1900 N. Moonrise Drive in Camp Verde.
Called Show and Shine, the event will include live music, food, 50/50 drawing, and plenty of classic cars.
Pre-register your classic car by Oct. 4 for $15, or pay $20 to register by show date. Each $20 registration includes free lunch and a t-shirt. Classic car registration and check-in is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Admission is free. All proceeds will be donated to Foster Hope Foundation.
To register, or for more information, call 928-567-7270 or email vincesauto1@aol.com.
Learn more about Foster Hope Foundation at fosterhopefoundation.org.
