Tue, Sept. 10
Show and Shine at Vince’s Auto Body

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Vince’s Auto Body and RV will hold its second car show, Show and Shine. Proceeds will be donated to Foster Hope Foundation. Photo courtesy Vince’s Auto Body

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:01 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Vince’s Auto Body and RV will hold its second car show, at 1900 N. Moonrise Drive in Camp Verde.

Called Show and Shine, the event will include live music, food, 50/50 drawing, and plenty of classic cars.

Pre-register your classic car by Oct. 4 for $15, or pay $20 to register by show date. Each $20 registration includes free lunch and a t-shirt. Classic car registration and check-in is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Admission is free. All proceeds will be donated to Foster Hope Foundation.

To register, or for more information, call 928-567-7270 or email vincesauto1@aol.com.

Learn more about Foster Hope Foundation at fosterhopefoundation.org.

