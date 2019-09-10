OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  79.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: What’s with the continual degradation of air quality in Verde Valley?

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 9:27 a.m.

Editor:

Over the summer, the air quality in Cottonwood and the surrounding area has become dangerous.

I have been checking the Weather Channel every evening. The local air quality has often been “Unhealthy” and “Very Unhealthy” over the summer. Over the last week or so the local air quality was showing as “Hazardous” and last night it was “Extremely Hazardous.”

I did some research and learned that when air is deemed “Unhealthy,” it is not a good idea to breathe it. Everyone should be wearing filters when they are outside. When it goes to “Hazardous” or above, it is not advised to go outside at all.

I would like to know what, in our area, is causing this drastic degradation of the air quality. What can be done about it?

Sheryl LaNoue, Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meet your Big Park Council Representative Jeff Swan
Slide Fire Air Quality Update
Coldwater Fire to produce poor visibility, smoke conditions in surrounding communities
Schools Out for Summer
Wildland Smoke Can Be Hazardous to Your Lungs

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News