Letter: What’s with the continual degradation of air quality in Verde Valley?

Editor:

Over the summer, the air quality in Cottonwood and the surrounding area has become dangerous.

I have been checking the Weather Channel every evening. The local air quality has often been “Unhealthy” and “Very Unhealthy” over the summer. Over the last week or so the local air quality was showing as “Hazardous” and last night it was “Extremely Hazardous.”

I did some research and learned that when air is deemed “Unhealthy,” it is not a good idea to breathe it. Everyone should be wearing filters when they are outside. When it goes to “Hazardous” or above, it is not advised to go outside at all.

I would like to know what, in our area, is causing this drastic degradation of the air quality. What can be done about it?

Sheryl LaNoue, Cottonwood