OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’

Michael Dean May II. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

Michael Dean May II. Cottonwood PD courtesy photo

Staff Report
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 11:45 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — A local business owner may have learned his lesson about leaving his vehicle unlocked and running – when he found it had been stolen Tuesday.

The victim briefly stopped into a business in the 800 block of South Main Street at about noon Tuesday. As he left the business, his Jeep was no longer there, according to a Cottonwood Police Department news release.

At about 2 p.m., Cottonwood police found the vehicle at a Cornville residence and arrested the suspect, 20-year-old Michael Dean May II.

According to the news release, the keys to the Jeep were located in May’s pocket and he “was taken into custody without incident.”

photo

The Jeep, which was returned to the owner, “didn’t appear to be damaged or missing anything except fuel from May driving it,” according to Cottonwood police. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Police reported that May was also seen “pacing back and forth by a business (owner) in the same strip mall where the Jeep was taken just prior to it being stolen.”

Cottonwood police “received several tips of [the vehicle’s] location” because of the Jeep’s color and business logos.

Cottonwood police also reported that they interviewed May about taking the Jeep. When May was asked whether he had permission to take the vehicle, he replied, “Well, it was running.”

May was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for unlawful use of means of transportation, a felony. The Jeep, which was returned to the owner, “didn’t appear to be damaged or missing anything except fuel from May driving it,” the news release stated.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood woman arrested in Old Town burglary
Juvenile steals car from Cottonwood Wal-Mart parking lot
Bar owner arrested for assault allowed back on business property
Cottonwood police investigate rash of vehicle burglaries
Kittens rescued from burning motor home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News