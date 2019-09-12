OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Football night in Verde Valley Sept. 13

Mingus sophomore Jase Briseno (34) and senior Claye Griffin (57) make a tackle during the Marauders’ game last week at Gilbert Mesquite. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus sophomore Jase Briseno (34) and senior Claye Griffin (57) make a tackle during the Marauders’ game last week at Gilbert Mesquite. VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 2:07 p.m.

Camp Verde (1-1) hosts Chino Valley (1-2) 7 p.m.

The all-time Camp Verde and Chino Valley series is tied at 12-12. The Cougars have won the Bronze Boot three years in a row.

Mingus Union (0-3) hosts Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (1-1) 7 p.m.

The Marauders will the first non Catholic school that Seton faces after the Sentinels beat Phoenix St. Mary’s but lost to Palm Desert (Calif.) Xavier Prep last week.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sports briefs: Camp Verde softball and baseball fall, Mingus tennis teams win
Camp Verde football bounces back
Mingus football debuts at No. 17 in AIA rankings
This weekend in football Sept. 7
Mingus Union football holds on to second in Grand Canyon media poll as region play begins

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News