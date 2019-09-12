Football night in Verde Valley Sept. 13
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 2:07 p.m.
Camp Verde (1-1) hosts Chino Valley (1-2) 7 p.m.
The all-time Camp Verde and Chino Valley series is tied at 12-12. The Cougars have won the Bronze Boot three years in a row.
Mingus Union (0-3) hosts Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (1-1) 7 p.m.
The Marauders will the first non Catholic school that Seton faces after the Sentinels beat Phoenix St. Mary’s but lost to Palm Desert (Calif.) Xavier Prep last week.
