Football night in Verde Valley Sept. 13

Camp Verde (1-1) hosts Chino Valley (1-2) 7 p.m.

The all-time Camp Verde and Chino Valley series is tied at 12-12. The Cougars have won the Bronze Boot three years in a row.

Mingus Union (0-3) hosts Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (1-1) 7 p.m.

The Marauders will the first non Catholic school that Seton faces after the Sentinels beat Phoenix St. Mary’s but lost to Palm Desert (Calif.) Xavier Prep last week.