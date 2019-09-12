OFFERS
Sept. 12
Good things happening at Beaver Creek School

Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward, center, shows off her district’s new school bus recently, with Frank Villani and Lee Hinson from Canyon State Bus Sales. Photo courtesy Beaver Creek School District

Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward, center, shows off her district's new school bus recently, with Frank Villani and Lee Hinson from Canyon State Bus Sales. Photo courtesy Beaver Creek School District

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 10:50 a.m.

Through the lens of hope …..

Beaver Creek School’s Friday enrichment program is filled to capacity with a wait list. Tax credits fund the program. Please consider donating to this fun and enriching program. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

The school’s volleyball A team remains undefeated with fantastic pair of coaches, Jesica Kramme and Micca Martinez.

Coach Jeff Clarke leads the cross country runners with Rodrigo Herrera Araiza taking several first places.

Staff from Arizona State University visited Beaver Creek School to work with teachers on fitness activities for their classrooms, as a refresher from a past grant.

Teachers were given an opportunity to choose fitness materials for their rooms.

For three days, fourth grade classrooms had a water conservation speaker from Project Wet.

NWEA assessments have been completed, which allows teachers to see where students are academically at the beginning of the year, set goals with students, and measure growth throughout the year.

The Community Youth and Families committee has met twice and is supporting the mission of Beaver Creek School District staff to go forward with school-based mentoring. Classes on Kids at Hope and mentoring begin this month.

Our bus has arrived from the VW settlement and school capital funds. The settlement brought in $110,000. The district added the $30,799.16.

-- From the administrative staff of Beaver Creek School

