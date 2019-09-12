Good things happening at Beaver Creek School
Through the lens of hope …..
Beaver Creek School’s Friday enrichment program is filled to capacity with a wait list. Tax credits fund the program. Please consider donating to this fun and enriching program. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.
The school’s volleyball A team remains undefeated with fantastic pair of coaches, Jesica Kramme and Micca Martinez.
Coach Jeff Clarke leads the cross country runners with Rodrigo Herrera Araiza taking several first places.
Staff from Arizona State University visited Beaver Creek School to work with teachers on fitness activities for their classrooms, as a refresher from a past grant.
Teachers were given an opportunity to choose fitness materials for their rooms.
For three days, fourth grade classrooms had a water conservation speaker from Project Wet.
NWEA assessments have been completed, which allows teachers to see where students are academically at the beginning of the year, set goals with students, and measure growth throughout the year.
The Community Youth and Families committee has met twice and is supporting the mission of Beaver Creek School District staff to go forward with school-based mentoring. Classes on Kids at Hope and mentoring begin this month.
Our bus has arrived from the VW settlement and school capital funds. The settlement brought in $110,000. The district added the $30,799.16.
-- From the administrative staff of Beaver Creek School
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- Marshal: Fugitive couple likely getting help to stay hidden
- Rumble & Roar of Thunder Valley Rally returns Sept. 20-21
- New photos released of married murder suspects who escaped during transport
- Man accused of misuse of handgun at Red Rock High School makes court appearance
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Obituary: Betty Alf 1934-2019
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Coconino Sheriff's Office IDs deceased man found in canyon
- Settlement conference set in Cottonwood officer's case
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: