OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg

Jade Jessica Hoffman

Jade Jessica Hoffman

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: September 13, 2019 3:21 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Monday evening, Cottonwood police were called to an apartment complex, and ended up arresting a woman on a felony assault charge for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the leg.

Police arrested Jade Jessica Hoffman, 23, on allegations of one count of felony aggravated assault involving a deadly weapon per domestic violence. A police report states officers responded to the Verde Plaza Apartments, in the 100 block of South Seventh Street, at about 8 p.m., for a reported stabbing.

Police allege the 29-year-old victim was stabbed in his upper leg by Hoffman, his girlfriend, during an argument. Fortunately, he sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to a police report.

The report says Hoffman stabbed him with a butcher knife.

The argument stemmed from him being at a local bar when he “shouldn’t have been drinking,” according to the police report. The verbal argument escalated into a physical assault when Hoffman stabbed him, police said.

The victim was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center Emergency Department, where he was treated and released later that same evening.

Hoffman was transported to the Yavapai County Detention Center, where she remained as of Friday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Man arrested for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman<br>
Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
Rape suspect pleads innocent
Guzman arrested for aggravated assault; accused of stabbing woman
Rimrock man arrested after alleged domestic violence

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News