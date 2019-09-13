Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres

COCONINO NATIONAL FOREST – A Coconino National Forest news release stated Friday that the Whiskey Fire has grown to 3,500 acres.

Smoke could affect areas including Flagstaff, Munds Park, SR 89A Corridor, Sedona, Village of Oak Creek, and I-40, the news release stated.

Friday, fire personnel plan to moderate firing operations through the weekend to reduce smoke impacts to the area, the release stated. “However, no perfect weather conditions exist to remove smoke impact entirely from a fire.”

Forest Road 231 is closed at the intersection of FR 536 near Phone Booth Tank to the intersection of FR 231A. An alternate route is at Phone Booth Tank. Follow FR 538 west to FR 538D, to FR 231A to reconnect to FR 231 south of the fire area.

According to the news release, the closure “may last through the weekend to provide for firefighter and public safety.”

“Persons planning to travel in this area should expect delays and use the alternate routes identified at closure points,” the release stated.

The Whiskey Fire is located about eight miles west of Turkey Butte Lookout and southwest of Flagstaff. A Type 3 team took command of the fire on Sept. 10. The Whiskey Fire began from lightning on Sept. 2.

-- Coconino National Forest