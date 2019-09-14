Chino Valley football crushes Camp Verde

Photo Gallery Camp Verde hosts Chino Valley Football 091319 Camp Verde football hosted Chino Valley on Sept. 13 for the annual Bronze Boot game. The Cougars won 44-6. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde High football started strong against their Bronze Boot rival but ultimately Chino Valley was too much for the young Cowboys.

Camp Verde (1-2) jumped ahead 6-0 after their first possession but Chino Valley responded with 44 unanswered points to win 44-6.

“The kids played hard,” Camp Verde head coach Rick Walsworth said. “We had 14 guys that didn’t come off the field.”

Chino Valley won the Bronze Boot for the fourth year in a row and took a 13-12 lead in the all-time series with the Cowboys.

“The game started off a little scary at first but we came together and we dug our heels into the ground and we didn’t give up and we played just one heck of a game,” Chino head coach Wade Krug said. “I’m really happy with how the kids came out and responded to that first drive by Camp Verde. And Camp Verde played a great game, they’re a tough, young team.”

Camp Verde sophomore running back Kayden Boggess opened up the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys led after the first quarter and it wasn’t until a bad snap on a punt that led to a safety and the ensuing short field that the Cougars scored a touchdown.

“When they had that first drive it was nerve wracking,” Krug said. “We thought we were going to be able to out play them in the game and then they came out and they smacked us in the mouth. They just took it straight to us. It was scary at first and they ran that flex bone offense to a T and they handed it to us but we came out and we responded, we didn’t fold, we just came out and we just played one heck of a game after that one drive.”

The Cougars led 23-6 at the half.

“I think it went pretty good, we started off slow but then we progressed and did our assignments,” said Chino sophomore quarterback Jayden Smith.

The rivalry dates back to 1991 when the Chino Valley program started and the win gives the Cougars a 13-12 edge in the all time series. The Cougars have four in a row after Camp Verde won two consecutively.

“This is a great series,” Krug said. “It was 12-12 going into this and I actually went back and looked at the scores. The score was 216-212, they had actually outscored us. So you’re going in 12-12, almost the exact same scores for both sides, this is just one heck of a little rivalry between the two schools up north and I’m just really happy with how it played out and everything.”

Since the Bronze Boot was introduced to the winner of the CV game, Chino Valley is 4-1 against the Cowboys.

“I think it’s pretty good I think it’s pretty cool that we get to get the boot and go back with it but we’re here to progress through out the season,” Smith said.

Camp Verde got their first win of the season at Heritage Academy Laveen, 16-10, on Sept. 6.

“The kids came out and played hard,” Walsworth said. “We had some adversity because it was pretty hot, a lot hotter than what we’ve been used to. We had 123 yards of penalties, so we tried to kill ourselves a lot but overcame that and got stuff straightened out and scored twice in the fourth quarter.”

Chino Valley opened the season with a 30-23 loss to Parker at home a 46-0 defeat to Phoenix Valley Christian.

“After the first couple of games it was kinda scary there after we played Valley Christian but the last two games we’ve come out offensively and defensively,” Krug said. “We got the rhythm going, we got the gears firing off at the same time and we got a little bit of momentum going into next week against Arizona College Prep.”

UP NEXT

Camp Verde heads to Phoenix Christian to play Phoenix Valley Lutheran (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Flames lost 35-20 to Glendale Prep of the Verde Region.

The Cowboys’ next home game is against rival Sedona Red Rock (1-2) on Sept. 27.