Clarkdale Planning Commission to discuss Mountain Gate tract
CLARKDALE — Tuesday, the Clarkdale Planning Commission is set to hold a work study session on a proposed 46-unit tract in one of the Verde Valley’s larger master-planned communities.
One of the few items on the agenda for Tuesday’s Commission meeting, set for 4 p.m. in the Clark Memorial Clubouse, regards Tract S of the Mountain Gate subdivision.
A modified recreation center is planned along with the 46 housing units in Tract S, which takes up about 15.5 acres.
At the Planning Commission’s Aug. 20 regular meeting, objections were voiced over the ratio of space allocated for housing vs. recreational amenities.
The Commission took no action on the re-plat at the August meeting, tabling it until Oct. 15.
