Cottonwood’s Mark Tufte earns degree from Colorado Graduate School of Banking

BOULDER, Colo. – Mark Tufte, VP/Market Manager of Country Bank in Cottonwood, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s 69th Annual School Session hosted at the University of Colorado in Boulder. The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) annually hosts this 25-month school of higher education that provides management and leadership training for community bank professionals. Mark Tufte was among 156 graduates of the class of 2019.

GSBC students are recognized by their respective organizations’ executive team as rising stars in their organizations and, upon graduation, often acquire leadership roles within their institutions. A diploma in banking is widely recognized by the banking industry at large, and is a marker of advanced education hundreds of banking industry professionals from around the country accomplish each year.

Graduates receive a diploma upon successfully completing six weeks of classroom training–two weeks for three consecutive years–which focus on general management and technology, leadership and human resource management, financial management and lending. Requirements for graduation also include comprehensive examinations, intersession research projects and participation in a bank management simulation course. The 2019 session showcased strategic curriculum enhancements, including courses covering how to be an effective leader, ways to effectively implement technology and strategies to succeed in a challenging economic and regulatory environment.

“Completing the coursework and projects at GSBC is a great accomplishment for community bankers around the country,” states GSBC President Tim Koch. “These individuals’ organizations and communities should be very proud of the dedication and effort they expend during their time in the program.”

For more information on these programs, contact GSBC at 800-272-5138 or GSBC@GSBColorado.org.