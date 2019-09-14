OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood’s Mark Tufte earns degree from Colorado Graduate School of Banking

Mark Tufte

Mark Tufte

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:34 p.m.

BOULDER, Colo. – Mark Tufte, VP/Market Manager of Country Bank in Cottonwood, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado’s 69th Annual School Session hosted at the University of Colorado in Boulder. The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado (GSBC) annually hosts this 25-month school of higher education that provides management and leadership training for community bank professionals. Mark Tufte was among 156 graduates of the class of 2019.

GSBC students are recognized by their respective organizations’ executive team as rising stars in their organizations and, upon graduation, often acquire leadership roles within their institutions. A diploma in banking is widely recognized by the banking industry at large, and is a marker of advanced education hundreds of banking industry professionals from around the country accomplish each year.

Graduates receive a diploma upon successfully completing six weeks of classroom training–two weeks for three consecutive years–which focus on general management and technology, leadership and human resource management, financial management and lending. Requirements for graduation also include comprehensive examinations, intersession research projects and participation in a bank management simulation course. The 2019 session showcased strategic curriculum enhancements, including courses covering how to be an effective leader, ways to effectively implement technology and strategies to succeed in a challenging economic and regulatory environment.

“Completing the coursework and projects at GSBC is a great accomplishment for community bankers around the country,” states GSBC President Tim Koch. “These individuals’ organizations and communities should be very proud of the dedication and effort they expend during their time in the program.”

For more information on these programs, contact GSBC at 800-272-5138 or GSBC@GSBColorado.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Helping Hand
Lending a hand to Manzanita Outreach
Leadership Legacy
Country Bank to become State Bank of Arizona
Playhouses for Christmas help raise money for Habitat for Humanity, Wounded Warriors Project

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News