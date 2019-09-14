Duane Burris resigns from Bread of Life Mission

CAMP VERDE – After 15 years at Bread of Life Missions, Duane Burris decided it was time to move on.

But his heart is still close to the program he served most of his tenure as executive director.

“We’ll pray that everything works out,” said Burris, whose last day at work was Aug. 30.

Bread of Life’s mission since 1994 has been to feed the hungry, both in the body and the spirit. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium, one of six participating churches preaches a short message before folks wait in line for a hot meal.

After dinner, everyone leaves with a box of food to help get them through the week.

Bread of Life serves an average of 200 people each week, more than 400 people on holidays, and provides emergency food assistance throughout the year.

But things are changing at Bread of Life, and not just with Burris’ departure. Randy Spoo, the board’s president, said the program is actively looking for someone to take over as the “face of Bread of Life.”

Anyone interested in serving in that role should call Pam Spoo at 425-422-7265. Spoo said he hopes to have that person on the job by the end of the year.

“Things will look a lot different a year from now,” Spoo said. Tuesday’s dinner will become “more of a one-on-one service and less of a chow line service.”

The food box, he said, would be more of a grocery store experience where the clients could select their own food.

The board, he also said, would be “less laissez-faire and more hands-on.”

Transitions

When Burris began working with Bread of Life in 2004, he “stepped into a situation with literally no guidance,” Spoo said.

“He built a good foundation,” Spoo said.

Burris, a member of partnering Beaver Creek Baptist Church, will be at Bread of Life the first Tuesday of each month.

“Whenever Martin needs help, I’m there for him,” Burris said of his replacement, Operations Manager Martin Shilko.

When Burris told the board that he was leaving Bread of Life, he recommended the board appoint Shilko as his replacement.

Burris calls Shilko, a Bread of Life volunteer since 2016, a gentleman.

“He loves the Lord. And he’s a good worker,” Burris said. “When I was deciding who could do it, he was the only one who had the qualifications.”

Shilko, active with Bread of Life partner Calvary Chapel Camp Verde, said he “honored that [Burris] would think I was good enough to take over.”

“Duane started at a time when they had no resources,” Shilko said. “He basically got it up and running. If it weren’t for Duane, there would be no foundation at Bread of Life. You can’t say enough about him.”

Moving on

Burris met his wife, Aracely, at Bread of Life. Aracely Burris was a volunteer with the program. Moving on isn’t just hard for Duane Burris, but also for his wife.

“I feel very sad,” she said. “It hurts. It’s very painful. Bread of Life is very important to me.”

For years, Burris and his family have talked of moving to Mexico and open a café. Perhaps he’ll be able to feed both the body and the soul of a different community, Burris said.

Though 15 years is “a long time, a good run” doesn’t mean it was easy for Burris to leave Bread of Life.

“There will be a whole lot of change,” he said. “I want to see Bread of Life continue. If it changes in a way that helps people, that’s wonderful. We need Bread of Life to serve the community in the best way.”

For more information about Bread of Life Mission, visit bolmaz.org or call 928-567-6931. Dinners are served Tuesdays at the Camp Verde Community Center gymnasium, located at 395 S Main St., off Hollamon Street.

