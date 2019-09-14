Editorial: Jerome officials prove actions speak louder than words

This past week saw a local elected official boldly claim “everyone who serves on this council makes a sacrifice of time and energy, to no personal benefit of their own. We truly care about this community.”

While he was busy patting himself on the back, the elected town council in Jerome showed us that actions speak louder than words.

See, Jerome is the only community in the Sedona-Verde Valley region whose elected officials don’t have to talk about sacrificing their time and energy. They are too busy actually doing it. Council members in Jerome are the only elected municipal officials in the Verde Valley who can legitimately claim their service is based on genuine care for their community.

They don’t get paid.

No other elected municipal officials in the Verde Valley can make that claim.

Tuesday, Jerome council members had a brief discussion about the merits of being paid for their service. It’s a fair thing to bring up. After all, every other municipal elected official in the Verde Valley receives anywhere from $200 to $750 a month for the time they invest in service to their community.

In Jerome, the discussion about following the lead of Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde and Clarkdale got about as far as “thanks, but no thanks.” More than one person emphasized that unpaid service to the town has been a “time-honored tradition” in Jerome.

Emphasis on honor.

Especially when you look back to the era of Jerome’s council-commission form of governance, it’s hard to imagine elected officials anywhere in the United States making greater sacrifices to their local government than those who have served in Jerome. Under the old council-commission banner, Jerome council members and the mayor also served as quasi department heads.

In other words, in addition to being unpaid as elected officials, they were also unpaid quasi-town employees. Some oversaw financial operations. Others directed community development/planning and zoning issues. Others took charge of public works, infrastructure and water/sewer concerns.

Looking back over the years, there probably wasn’t a single hat that Lew Currier, Al Palmieri or Jane Moore has not worn in their service to the town. We’ve lost count of the times we saw former Mayor Jay Kinsella swinging a pick ax while working on town crews repairing leaking water lines.

Also, let’s not forget how many of Jerome’s council members have done double time while simultaneously serving on Jerome’s largely unpaid volunteer fire department.

They don’t give lip service to the concept of commitment and sacrifice up in Jerome.

They don’t have to.

Their actions speak louder than words.