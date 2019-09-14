Kathleen Fleenor, Janet Regner to interview for Valley Academy board seat

COTTONWOOD – Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview Kathleen Fleenor and Janet Regner for an opening on the Valley Academy district governing board.

The opening is due to the resignation of Frank Vander Horst, who is moving out of the state.

According to a news release, Carter “expressed his sincere appreciation for the work that Mr. Vander Horst did as a VACTE governing board member and wishes him the very best in the future.”

Vander Horst’s resignation is effective Sept. 25.

Following Monday’s interviews, which will be held at the Valley Academy district office in Cottonwood, Carter will meet with the career and technical education program’s governing board members and administration.

Carter stated in the news release that he expects to appoint Vander Horst’s replacement by Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The appointment would be valid from Sept. 25 until Dec. 31, 2020.

Anyone who would like to comment to Carter regarding Fleenor or Regner can call 928-925-6560 or email Tim.Carter@yavapai.us.

Input needs to be received by Monday, Sept. 16.