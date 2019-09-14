Kathleen Fleenor, Janet Regner to interview for Valley Academy board seat
COTTONWOOD – Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will interview Kathleen Fleenor and Janet Regner for an opening on the Valley Academy district governing board.
The opening is due to the resignation of Frank Vander Horst, who is moving out of the state.
According to a news release, Carter “expressed his sincere appreciation for the work that Mr. Vander Horst did as a VACTE governing board member and wishes him the very best in the future.”
Vander Horst’s resignation is effective Sept. 25.
Following Monday’s interviews, which will be held at the Valley Academy district office in Cottonwood, Carter will meet with the career and technical education program’s governing board members and administration.
Carter stated in the news release that he expects to appoint Vander Horst’s replacement by Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The appointment would be valid from Sept. 25 until Dec. 31, 2020.
Anyone who would like to comment to Carter regarding Fleenor or Regner can call 928-925-6560 or email Tim.Carter@yavapai.us.
Input needs to be received by Monday, Sept. 16.
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Whiskey Fire within footprint of 2014 Slide Fire
- New photos released of married murder suspects who escaped during transport
- Rumble & Roar of Thunder Valley Rally returns Sept. 20-21
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Jerome accident turns fatal
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Here is list of new laws that take effect Tuesday in AZ
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: