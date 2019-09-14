Mingus Union football drops to 0-4

Photo Gallery Photo Gallery Mingus Seton Catholic 2019 Mingus High School vs Seton Catholic football 2019 at Mingus Union High Schoo

Mingus Union football wrapped up the non-region portion of their schedule with a familiar result.

The Marauders (0-4) dropped their fourth straight game to open the season, falling to Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (2-1) on Friday night at home 48-23. It was the Marauders’ first home game of the season and first since Oct. 12, 2018.

The Sentinels jumped out a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and a 31-0 advantage at the half. After a 7-7 third quarter, the Marauders outscored Seton 16-10 in the final frame.

UP NEXT

The Marauders host Coconino (3-0) to open Grand Canyon Region play. The Panthers beat Phoenix Cortez (0-3) 77-12 on Friday night.