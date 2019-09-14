OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus Union football drops to 0-4

Mingus junior Andrew Meyer runs the ball during the Marauders’ 48-23 loss to Seton Catholic on Friday night at home. VVN/ Vyto Starinskas

Mingus junior Andrew Meyer runs the ball during the Marauders’ 48-23 loss to Seton Catholic on Friday night at home. VVN/ Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 2:27 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery Mingus Seton Catholic 2019

Mingus High School vs Seton Catholic football 2019 at Mingus Union High Schoo

Mingus Union football wrapped up the non-region portion of their schedule with a familiar result.

The Marauders (0-4) dropped their fourth straight game to open the season, falling to Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (2-1) on Friday night at home 48-23. It was the Marauders’ first home game of the season and first since Oct. 12, 2018.

The Sentinels jumped out a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and a 31-0 advantage at the half. After a 7-7 third quarter, the Marauders outscored Seton 16-10 in the final frame.

UP NEXT

The Marauders host Coconino (3-0) to open Grand Canyon Region play. The Panthers beat Phoenix Cortez (0-3) 77-12 on Friday night.

Week 3 scores

4A Grand Canyon

Coconino 77, Cortez 12

Prescott 46, Deer Valley 0

Greenway 36, Bradshaw Mountain 12

Peoria 49, Mohave 0

Tempe 18, Flagstaff 7

2A Verde

Parker 44, Needles (Calif.) 13

Trivium Prep 30, North Pointe Prep 8

Veritas Prep 27, Glendale Prep 6

Chandler Prep 7, Tonopah Valley 6

4A

Millennium 48, Desert Edge 14

Glendale 58, Thunderbird 36

Kailua (HI) 58, Buckeye Union 6

Mesquite 45, Combs 22

2A

Sedona Red Rock 52, Rock Point 6

Heritage Academy Laveen 14, Tempe Prep 12

Valley (Sanders) 30,

Casa Blanca (NM) Laguna-Acoma 22

Thatcher 14, Safford 0

http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-09-13

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus Union football routs Lee Williams on Homecoming
Shorthanded Mingus Union football suffers first loss
Show Low hands Mingus Union football its third road loss in a row
Mingus comes up just short at Coco in region opener
Nelson led Marauders extend win streak over Flagstaff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News