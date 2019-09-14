Mingus Union football drops to 0-4
Mingus Union football wrapped up the non-region portion of their schedule with a familiar result.
The Marauders (0-4) dropped their fourth straight game to open the season, falling to Chandler Seton Catholic Prep (2-1) on Friday night at home 48-23. It was the Marauders’ first home game of the season and first since Oct. 12, 2018.
The Sentinels jumped out a 17-0 lead after the first quarter and a 31-0 advantage at the half. After a 7-7 third quarter, the Marauders outscored Seton 16-10 in the final frame.
UP NEXT
The Marauders host Coconino (3-0) to open Grand Canyon Region play. The Panthers beat Phoenix Cortez (0-3) 77-12 on Friday night.
Week 3 scores
4A Grand Canyon
Coconino 77, Cortez 12
Prescott 46, Deer Valley 0
Greenway 36, Bradshaw Mountain 12
Peoria 49, Mohave 0
Tempe 18, Flagstaff 7
2A Verde
Parker 44, Needles (Calif.) 13
Trivium Prep 30, North Pointe Prep 8
Veritas Prep 27, Glendale Prep 6
Chandler Prep 7, Tonopah Valley 6
4A
Millennium 48, Desert Edge 14
Glendale 58, Thunderbird 36
Kailua (HI) 58, Buckeye Union 6
Mesquite 45, Combs 22
2A
Sedona Red Rock 52, Rock Point 6
Heritage Academy Laveen 14, Tempe Prep 12
Valley (Sanders) 30,
Casa Blanca (NM) Laguna-Acoma 22
Thatcher 14, Safford 0
http://www.azpreps365.com/scores/football/varsity/2019-09-13
