Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  93.0° weather icon
National Park Service units offering fee free day for National Public Lands Day

Tuzigoot National Monument

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:02 p.m.

Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.

It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health.

All National Parks are fee-free for National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Tuzigoot National Monument will host a bird walk from 8-10 a.m.

The walk starts at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot and continues through Tavasci Marsh.

The walk is roughly two miles and rated moderate-strenuous.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

This event is sponsored by Western National Parks Association, a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service. Visitors’ tax-free purchases in WNPA bookstores help WNPA provide direct support to 71 NPS units across the American West. More information can be found at www.wnpa.org.

National Parks Service staff will make every effort to ensure that children and adults of all abilities are fully included in all of our recreation programs, facilities, and parks.

For questions about accessible amenities or to let us know how we may best meet your needs in any of our programs, please call Krystina Isaac, lead interpreter at (928) 567-3322x228.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ.

For additional information, call 928-634-5564, visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

