OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mike Chapman 1945-2019

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:31 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, September 14, 2019 1:32 PM

Mike Chapman, 74, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away the morning of September 6, 2019.

He was born in Berkeley, California, on October 5, 1945, to the late Jack and Celia Chapman.

He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, where he also played quarterback for the USAF football team.

He moved to Phoenix in the mid-1970s and was Master Lock Company’s top Sales Representative for many years.

He moved to Camp Verde with his wife, Candi, in 1991 to enjoy the beautiful Verde Valley.

Playing golf and drinking scotch were his lifelong passions, as well as recreating the best Cajun accent this side of the Mississippi River.

Mike is survived by his wife, Candi; their daughter, Cat; his daughter, Tonya Jones, her husband Billy and their daughters, Sofie and Lilly; his daughter, Kristen and her sons, Chase and Conner; by Carol Brittain-House, the mother of Tonya and Kristen; and by the countless lives he touched and friends he made along his journey.

Memorial services will be private. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.


Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Jeffry Scott Bowers 1974-2019
Obituary: John Philip Newhall 1943-2019
Obituary: Carrol Dewayne McKenzie 1938-2019
Obituary: John Elvin Teague 1953-2019
Obituary: Carlton Lee Camp 1926-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News