Obituary: Mike Chapman 1945-2019

Mike Chapman, 74, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away the morning of September 6, 2019.

He was born in Berkeley, California, on October 5, 1945, to the late Jack and Celia Chapman.

He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force, where he also played quarterback for the USAF football team.



He moved to Phoenix in the mid-1970s and was Master Lock Company’s top Sales Representative for many years.





He moved to Camp Verde with his wife, Candi, in 1991 to enjoy the beautiful Verde Valley.

Playing golf and drinking scotch were his lifelong passions, as well as recreating the best Cajun accent this side of the Mississippi River.



Mike is survived by his wife, Candi; their daughter, Cat; his daughter, Tonya Jones, her husband Billy and their daughters, Sofie and Lilly; his daughter, Kristen and her sons, Chase and Conner; by Carol Brittain-House, the mother of Tonya and Kristen; and by the countless lives he touched and friends he made along his journey.



Memorial services will be private. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.







Information provided by survivors.