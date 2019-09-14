Old Town Mission expands mission with mini-market

COTTONWOOD -- The Old Town Mission is offering a carrot to people to give away more produce.

Actually, the mission is giving away bunches of carrots, onions, squash and other vegetables at its new Midweek Mini Market, which officially opened Wednesday at 116 E. Pinal St. in Cottonwood.

The Midweek Mini Market is a carrot to attract more people to the Old Town Mission – as it expands its schedule and makes its services more accessible to the community, explained Old Town Mission Executive Director Kellie Wilson.

The mission has several programs scheduled Monday through Friday. Besides the Midweek Mini Market, this includes the Food Pantry, Clothing Room, Homeless Resource Center, Community Lunch Program, Produce Market and vision clinic.

The produce for Midweek Mini-Mart, which is from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, comes from local grocery stores, Fry’s, Walmart, Safeway, Whole Foods and St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix, she said. Individual Verde Valley farmers are bringing in vegetables too, Wilson added.

The community lunches at the mission are Wednesday and Friday at noon and the showers are provided at the mission on Wednesday and Fridays at 1 p.m.

The Homeless Resource Center is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

A homeless resources volunteer stocks food, clothes, provides showers, bedding and offers services, Wilson said. They have referrals to veterans’ organizations and Medicare staff, depending on the day.

Wilson said that Old Town Mission is also working on opening a family resource center at night in October, where families can get services, meals and showers after school hours. These are families who have children in the school district and are identified as homeless.

“If we’re just open in the morning, we are only going to be able to help people that have free time in the morning,” she said.

The Old Town Mission also does a popular Mission Produce Market every third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. which now sees about 75 to 80 people each night.

Wilson said she was pleased with Wednesday’s Mini Market turnout for the first official day and will continue doing it every week. “We came up with it to give more produce away,” Wilson said.