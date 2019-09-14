Cottonwood City Council to consider funding for outside agencies

COTTONWOOD -- Funding of outside agencies is one of the main action items on the agenda for the Cottonwood City Council’s Tuesday meeting.

The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Council Chambers, 826 N. Main in Cottonwood, is where the council will review a staff plan to distribute $100,000 as part of the city’s Outside Agency funding program, for Fiscal 2020.

Proposed recipients were chosen using a scoring system, according to City Manager Ron Corbin.

City staff have requested that Council review the recommendations for award of funding to various agencies and make final award decisions Tuesday. Each agreement’s final form is subject to the approval of City Attorney Steve Horton.

The amounts, along with the addition of eligible agency recipients of funding, can be changed by the Council.

Here is the breakdown of staff-proposed funding:

• $9,500 to Manzanita Outreach

• $9,500 to Steps to Recovery; $2,500 to Chain Reaction

• $45,000 to Verde Valley Senior Center

• $10,000 to Old Town Mission

• $8,500 to Verde Valley Wine Consortium

• $5,000 to Old Town Association

• $10,000 to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition.

Corbin said as directed by the City Council, staff developed a new competitive grant application process to review Outside Agency Funding requests for Fiscal 2020. The notice was published in the Verde Independent, posted on the City's Facebook page and the City website, sent directly to the council, and advertised via public service announcement.

As a result of these efforts, staff received 14 grant applications by the July 26 deadline. One proposal was withdrawn by the applicant before proposals were scored.

The remaining 13 applicants requested a combined total of about $290,000 for the $100,000 budget for outside agencies.

The applications were scored individually by each scoring committee member per the criteria outlined in the application. These individual scores were tallied to reach a final combined group score and ranking of each application.

On Aug. 15, the review committee met and discussed applications, rankings and funding recommendations.

As a result of the combined scores and group discussion, the committee unanimously agreed on the recommended funding amounts as presented to Council.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda are an in-meeting interview of a third and final Parks & Recreation Commission applicant, an inter-government agreement with Yavapai County for improvements to Ogden Ranch Road, discussion and possible changes to staffing and positions within the utilities department and discussion and direction to staff regarding the Drought Management Plan.