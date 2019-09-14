OFFERS
Sat, Sept. 14
Preparations begin for Birding and Nature Festival

Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:36 p.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Friends of the Verde River has started preparations for the 2020 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival.

The 2020 festival will be held at being held at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood.

This annual festival provides a unique recreational experience to anyone interested in the natural world and fosters awareness of the importance of habitat for the enrichment of all life in the Verde Valley.

Each year more than 100 dedicated volunteers come out to welcome visitors, host workshops, and coordinate the details for the festival.

There will be a kick-off planning meeting Wednesday, Sept. 19, 4-7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library.

This is a great opportunity to meet volunteers that have been work on the festival for its 20 years and other new comers and find out how you can be part of this wonderful event.

To register for the volunteer kick off meeting email or call Laura Jones at LauraJ@VerdeRiver.org or (928) 451-6860.

More than 400 birders as well as hundreds of families come to the Valley to enjoy more than 90 field trips and workshop as well as the festival’s Saturday Family Nature Fair.

The 2020 festivals theme is Threatened and Endangered Species highlighting the importance of critical habitat, along the Verde River and its tributaries, to bird populations.

About Friends of the Verde River

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Friends envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org

