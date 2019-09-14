Special Olympics bocce tournament scheduled Sept. 28 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – From 8:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Special Olympics athletes will compete in the 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament.

If You Go ... • What: 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament • When: 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 • Where: 467 W. Pheasant Run Circle, Camp Verde • More Info: 928-567-5231 or rainbowacres.com

The public is invited to attend the competition, which will be held at 467 W. Pheasant Run Circle in Camp Verde.

More than 100 Special Olympics athletes from Payson, Holbrook, Show Low, Flagstaff, Hozhoni and the Verde Valley – including Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde – will compete in the Mountain Area region.

Some say that the word bocce – or bocci in Italian – means kiss. In truth, bocce is plural of the word boccia, which means ball.

Whether in Italian or American English, bocce is a bowling game played on natural or asphalt courts and is one of the most widely played games in the world.

Bocce is played on a long narrow court of mowed grass. Players attempt to outmaneuver their opponents by throwing and rolling wooden balls so they come closest to the pallino, a smaller ball that is tossed first.

Winners of this regional event will compete in this year’s Arizona State Games, to be held October 25-26 in Peoria.

Additional coaches, families and volunteers are needed to help with all aspects of the tournament, such as set up, scoring, meal service, awards, raffle, as well as take down and clean up.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, call (928) 567-5231. Community service hours are available. Volunteers will also be served lunch.