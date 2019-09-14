OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Sept. 14
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Special Olympics bocce tournament scheduled Sept. 28 in Camp Verde

From 8:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Special Olympics athletes will compete in the 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

From 8:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Special Olympics athletes will compete in the 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament in Camp Verde. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 14, 2019 1:46 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – From 8:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Special Olympics athletes will compete in the 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament.

If You Go ...

• What: 9th annual Arizona Special Olympics Mountain Area Bocce Tournament

• When: 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019

• Where: 467 W. Pheasant Run Circle, Camp Verde

• More Info: 928-567-5231 or rainbowacres.com

The public is invited to attend the competition, which will be held at 467 W. Pheasant Run Circle in Camp Verde.

More than 100 Special Olympics athletes from Payson, Holbrook, Show Low, Flagstaff, Hozhoni and the Verde Valley – including Rainbow Acres in Camp Verde – will compete in the Mountain Area region.

Some say that the word bocce – or bocci in Italian – means kiss. In truth, bocce is plural of the word boccia, which means ball.

Whether in Italian or American English, bocce is a bowling game played on natural or asphalt courts and is one of the most widely played games in the world.

Bocce is played on a long narrow court of mowed grass. Players attempt to outmaneuver their opponents by throwing and rolling wooden balls so they come closest to the pallino, a smaller ball that is tossed first.

Winners of this regional event will compete in this year’s Arizona State Games, to be held October 25-26 in Peoria.

Additional coaches, families and volunteers are needed to help with all aspects of the tournament, such as set up, scoring, meal service, awards, raffle, as well as take down and clean up.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, call (928) 567-5231. Community service hours are available. Volunteers will also be served lunch.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Valley Special Olympians prepare for Saturday's bocce tournament
Rainbow Acres Special Olympics Athletes Win Gold at National Games
Verde Valley softball teams play before cheering crowd
Cottonwood Aquatics Center hosts Special Olympics swim meet
Special Olympics softball fund-raiser Sunday in Camp Verde

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News