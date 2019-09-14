Young Camp Verde girls soccer opens season 0-2-1

The youthful Camp Verde High girls soccer started the season winless but have showed glimpses.

The Cowboys (0-2-1) fell to Snowflake 1-0 on Thursday.

“It’s tough (laughs),” CV head coach Javier Pineda said. “We started good, passing, moving and all of a sudden we just kinda went down a little bit. Towards the end of the game we picked it up a little bit better but we still need to work on a little bit more conditioning and our passing and our movement on and off the ball because sometimes we just stand there and watch. It kills you if you just watch it.”

The Cowboys gave up a penalty kick goal in the 56th minute but had much of the possession, chances and shots.

“I think we’ve been improving,” senior defender/midfielder Tanna Decker said. “It was definitely a lot better than our last game. It was just tough because don’t have like the best chemistry right now It’s still early in the season though, so we’re still working on it.”

The Cowboys drew 2-2 in the season opener against Round Valley and then lost 4-2 to St. Johns.

“First two games was kinda a little bit of the same,” Pineda said. “The girls get winded and when we have the opportunity in front of the goal and we don’t take advantage of it, then you pay at the end and that’s what happened all three games. We had so many shots, so many opportunities to score and we didn’t. We didn’t take advantage of that, so that’s what kills it at the end.”

The Cowboys’ 20 player roster features four seniors, three juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen.

“The majority of the team is freshmen, in the past we’ve had more seniors, so we’re still trying to connect a little bit better but I think that we’re still pretty good,” Decker said.

The younger Cowboys have impressed Decker.

“I think that they’re doing good,” Decker said. “They’re definitely improving each practice and each game so I think at the end of the season they’re going to be very good for next year.”

The Cowboys lost forward Tyra Smith and midfielder Brina Church, who were second All-Region last season as well as honorable mention selections Emily Orellana and Guadalupe Orta. However they return Decker (second team) and Jocelyn Fitzgerald (honorable mention).

“They’re a good team, we have a good team, it’s just we need to start working together,” Pineda said. “There’s times that we forget that we have a team, the whole team, eleven of them…But we’ll work on it, we need to work on a couple of stuff. It should be okay.”

The 2A is broken up into two regions with defending state champion Northland Prep and last year’s state runner up Chino Valley in the Central with Camp Verde. The state tournament is a four-team affair.

“Our conference we have the top two teams in the state, so it’s a little (laughs) tough to get into the tournament but I mean if you go with that mentality that just because they’re tougher, you’re gonna lose,” Pineda said. “You gotta go with the mentality that you can play against them no matter what and then you do what you need to do, pressure the ball, move the ball, pass it quick enough, then you can beat anybody on any day. But I believe our region is a little bit tougher than the other one because we’ve got the state runner up and then the state champion.”

NPA has won 15 games in a row including last season and outscored opponents 58-4 in 2019. Chino Valley is off to an 8-0-0 start this year and have conceded just one goal while scoring 60.

“Well it is pretty tough right now but it’s gonna be good competition,” Decker said.

UP NEXT

The Cowboys host Chino Valley on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

“We should be a lot better, more competitive,” Pineda said after the Snowflake game. “This game right here we should’ve won, I mean there’s no doubt in my mind that my girls they should have one this game but like I said, if you don’t take advantage of the opportunities, it’s gonna be tough. We had so many shots in the first half on goal, it was like 15 shots. We gotta makes sure that we work on the girls on putting the ball where it needs to be.”