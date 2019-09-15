Bobby Myhre & Dan Vega perform at Bella Vita this weekend

Bella Vita Ristorante prides itself in featuring great entertainment every week.

Now with the summer cooling down the outside patio is a perfect venue and place for people to enjoy their meal and drinks while listening to seasoned performers like Bobby Myhre and Dan Vega playing.

Friday, Sept. 20, crooner Bobby Myhre performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Bella Vita Ristorante patio.

If you like listening to songs from the Sinatra era you will love watching Myrhe do his thing.

His voice and his image capture the feel of the great American standards and he captivates his audience with his style and professional aplomb.

Saturday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

A powerful stage presence, a golden voice, an inexhaustible selection of cover tunes and original songs make him one of Sedona’s most sought after singer/songwriters and performers.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with Bella Vita Ristorante’s fine dining experience.

His original songs capture the feel of the full gamut of human emotions. He is a pleasure to watch play and sing -- a true professional and audience pleaser.

Dan Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary RnB singing with delicate blues-tinged guitar work.

Years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance molded Dan into a balanced and refined professional with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.