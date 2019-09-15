Each year the Red Rock Hemp Festival continues to grow and this year’s event will take place on the view deck of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

The Clark Memorial Clubhouse is located at 19 N 9th St., in the historic Clarkdale town square. Admission is $12 for the all-ages event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Arizona became eligible for growing industrial hemp June 1, 2019 and already more than 600 Arizona businesses have registered to become involved in the hemp revolution, from growing to processing. Participants at the Sept. 21 Red Rock Hemp Festival will learn about the rapidly growing hemp market that is expected to surge to more than $7.5 billion in sales by 2023, according to event organizers.



In addition to the education emphasis of the Red Rock Hemp Festival, there will be plenty of music from local and national bands throughout the day, along with guest speakers and professionals on hemp, vendors showcasing their products, food vendors, and hemp beer and hemp wine. “Blues Hall of Fame Inductee” Leon Jay will perform throughout the day with other musicians.

The grassroots efforts to begin the Red Rock Hemp Festival was conceived in 2016 before the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized the production, sale of hemp and hemp-derived products across the nation.

“I watched what was happening in legislation and what other organizations were doing to get industrial hemp legalized and I knew it would happen, so I created the Red Rock Hemp Festival to help educate people on hemp, not just CBD,” said Gigi Rock, producer of the Red Rock Hemp Festival.



She said the Red Rock Hemp Festival is working toward bringing together, investors, business leaders, farmers and others who are developing many great commodities from; CBD supplements, to linens, building materials and much more. This year’s attendees will receive up-to-date information about federal and state legislation and regulations, current trends in CBD and hemp supplements; the latest developments in processing, technology and innovation; certification, compliance and lab testing; and breeding, genetics, seeds and clones, and more.

Exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities for the Red Rock Hemp Festival are now available online at redrockhempfestival.com