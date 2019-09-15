Sedona International Film Festival is the official host of the “Deconstructing the Beatles” series, joining hundreds of theatres around the country for this special event.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” will show in Sedona on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” is one of the most influential albums of our time. Rolling Stone described it as “the most important rock & roll album ever made, an unsurpassed adventure in concept, sound, songwriting, cover art and studio technology by the greatest rock & roll group of all time.”

In “Deconstructing The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, composer, musician, and Beatles expert Scott Freiman looks at Sgt. Pepper from multiple angles, exploring the history behind the music.

Mr. Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions. You are guaranteed to leave amazed at The Beatles’ innovation in the studio and have a newfound appreciation for the talents of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr.

Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles.

He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Scott’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

“Deconstructing The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 general admission, or $9 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.