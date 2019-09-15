The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the Sundance hit and critically-acclaimed new film “Before You Know It” Sept. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Before You Know It” featured an award-winning, all-star ensemble cast, including Judith Light, Mandy Patinkin, Alec Baldwin, Hahhah Pearl Utt, Jen Tullock and Mike Colter.

A long-kept family secret thrusts codependent, thirty-something sisters into a literal soap opera.

Stage manager Rachel Gurner (Hannah Pearl Utt) still lives in her childhood apartment above the theater her family owns and operates in New York City. Level-headed Rachel is the only thing standing between her family — her off-kilter actress sister Jackie (Jen Tullock), her eccentric playwright father Mel (Mandy Patinkin), and her deadpan preteen niece Dodge (Oona Yaffe) — and utter chaos.

Then, in the wake of a sudden family tragedy, Rachel and Jackie learn their presumed-deceased mother (Judith Light) is not just alive but thriving as a soap-opera star. Now the sisters’ already-precarious balance turns upside down, and Rachel must figure out how to liberate herself from this surreal imbroglio.

“A refreshing comedy. A noteworthy work from an upcoming dynamic duo, co-writers Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock, who have a chemistry that you want to see in more films, especially if they’re like ‘Before You Know It’.” — RogerEbert.com

“Engrossing and entertaining. A strong debut that pushes the boundaries of what movies made from the female gaze can mean to audiences of all kinds.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Before You Know It” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 20-25. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Wednesday, Sept. 20 and 25; and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sept. 21, 22 and 23.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.