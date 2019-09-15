Free admission for Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day

If You Go ... • What: Smithsonian Museum Day at the Sedona Heritage Museum • When: Sept. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Where: Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road, Uptown Sedona • How Much: Free admission with downloaded ticket. • More Info: 928-282-7038, sedonamuseum.org

The Sedona Heritage Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 21, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 15th annual Museum Day.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 250,000 people across the U.S. downloaded tickets for last year’s event and Museum Day 2019 is expected to attract more museum-goers than ever before.

“Sedona’s local history museum is proud to participate in this national celebration of the value of Museums”, said Janeen Trevillyan, Museum president. “It is a national day of curiosity, enticing people to explore and learn through a museum experience.”

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at all participating venues on Sept. 21, including the Sedona Heritage Museum. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.

For more information, you can contact Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay or the Sedona Heritage Museum. Cookies will be served all day in honor of Smithsonian Museum Day.

The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-282-7038.