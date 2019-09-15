The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Jy Myself” on Tuesday, Sept. 24. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Jay Myself” documents the monumental move of renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in February 2015 after 48 years, begrudgingly sold his home — the 36,000 square-foot, 100-year-old landmark building in Manhattan known simply as “The Bank.”

Through the intimate lens of filmmaker and Jay’s protégé, noted artist and photographer Stephen Wilkes, the viewer is taken on a remarkable journey through Jay’s life as an artist, mentor, and man; a man grappling with time, life, change, and the end of an era in New York City.

Jay Maisel purchased the 1898 Germania Bank Building in 1967 for $102,000. For 48years, he lived in the building, alone, and then with his wife and daughter, using it as not only as his studio and home, but also as his personal museum of extraordinary things. A collector of anything and everything in which he found beauty, each floor of the building represented a cross section of his mind..

Enter photographer Stephen Wilkes, the only filmmaker Jay would allow into his universe for the most significant transition of his life. At nineteen years old, Stephen rang the bell at 190 Bowery and dropped off his portfolio. The next day, Jay brought him upstairs, past the studio Roy Lichtenstein was renting, and hired him — becoming Stephen’s lifelong mentor and friend.

The film explores the true meaning of wealth in a time of excess, the joys and complexities of a mentor/mentee relationship, and the journey of a man grappling with the onset of time and change. With unprecedented access to Jay, “The Bank,” and everything in between, “Jay Myself” captures a moment in New York City history that we will never see again.“Jay Myself” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.