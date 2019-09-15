Main Stage to host Miss Thunder Valley Rally

Thunder Valley Rally weekend is here once again and there’s no better partner for all the fun and festivities than Main Stage. Main Stage is the place to be for the TVR after parties and the always popular Miss Thunder Valley Rally 2019 competition.

Friday, Sept. 20, the fun starts as early as 11 a.m. and goes all day until 2 a.m.



Local rock and roll favorites, Menagerie, will kick off the weekend’s after parties by playing from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. when the headliner, .38 Special, ends at Riverfront Park.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Main Stage starts the day at 11 a.m. with an extended parking lot full of vendors selling biker gear and attire, representatives from rthe Arizona Distilling Company, Jack Daniels, Deep Eddy including the Deep Eddy ladies handing out promotional items and samples, Red Beard Cigar Company, food from Bombaz Grill 2 and more.

Starting at 3 p.m., Law Tigers and Main Stage present the premier event of the weekend, the Miss TVR 2019 competition.



This year’s Miss Thunder Valley Rally encompasses not only “Classic Pin-up”, but “Classic Biker Babe” as well.



The ladies will be competing for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place plus there will be the ever popular “People’s Choice” winner, too.



The ladies will not only be competing for bragging rights, but the winners will receive a hand crafted trophy from a local artisan and over $800 in cash and prizes including a boudoir photo session with Deviant Dolls Boudoir Photography.



All the competitors will be given a goodie bag with swag and donations. The winners will be announced onstage at Riverfront Park before the headliner, Great White, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The festivities move back to Main Stage for the best after party in town from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. with The Naughty Bits. This glam-rock/funk influenced Northern Arizona band’s influences range from rock and roll to New Wave.



The 6 piece group delivers an original, high energy stage show that keeps their audience dancing and will be sure to be a great way to end the weekend’s festivities.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are a Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.