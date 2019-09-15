Vibrant Life Gallery is excited to hold their official opening event on Sunday, Sept. 22, 11a.m. to 3 p.m., at 65 Coffee Pot Road, Suite C (next door Suddenlink). Come meet Douglas Wyatt and discover the energy behind this unique gallery, enjoy music from Leah Bee and tasty finger-food from Heartline, with (virgin) mimosas as you explore the incredible array of pieces from around the world.

At the top of each hour there will be a short introduction to the Vibrant Life philosophy of health and wellness with Douglas Wyatt and staff.

An eclectic collection of art, sculpture, china, glass and jewelry, gathered over several years by Douglas Wyatt, supports the mission of the Vibrant Life Initiative, a nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of health and wellness.

Vibrant Life Initiative provides opportunities for the body, mind and spirit, encompassing all aspects of healthy living and our connection to the arts.

Douglas Wyatt passion for the arts is rivaled only by his desire to share his rediscovery of the health benefits of bovine colostrum over 25 years ago. The living components found in colostrum are the key to a healthy immune system and robust physical/mental health.

Vibrant Life Gallery welcomes you to the revolving art exhibitions under the experienced eye of Gallery Manager and artist Donna Bonovito, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the week.

Musician Leah Bee provides a peaceful accompaniment to the eye as both a beautiful vocalist and instrumentalist.

More information at www.vibrantlifegallery.org and find us on Facebook.