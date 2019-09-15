Red Rocks Music Festival continues 18th season with Polonaise-fantasie, the story of a pianist

If You Go ... • What: Red Rocks Music Festival presents Inna Faliks in Polonaise-fantasie, the story of a pianist • When: Saturday, September 21, 7:30 PM • Where: Sedona Creative Life Center, 333 Schnebly Hill Road • How Much: $36 general admission and $14 students. For more info & to purchase tickets, go to redrocksmusicfestival.com. • More Info: (602) 402-4551

The final concert in the series is Polonaise-fantasie, the story of a pianist, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. at the Sedona Creative Life Center, featuring Ukranian-born artist Inna Faliks.

Ms. Faliks’s distinguished career has taken her to thousands of recitals and concerti throughout the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. She is also head of the piano department at UCLA.

Polonaise-fantasie is a unique performance that combines a recital of short piano works from Bach to Chopin to Carter, combined with Ms. Faliks’s autobiographical essays. Her story chronicles her childhood in Odessa, the former Soviet Union, her family’s emigration to America, her seminal early influences and her evolution as an artist. It’s also her love story, as she is reunited as an adult with the childhood friend who is now her husband.

Says Ms. Faliks, “It is my hope that, in sharing this story, I offer audiences a glimpse into the life of a performing musician, as well as into my very personal story – the story that makes me the artist I am today.”

About Red Rocks Music Festival

The Red Rocks Music Festival educates, engages and challenges audiences through a unique collaboration of musicians from leading Arizona performing arts organizations and world-acclaimed artists. An integral part of the Festival’s mission is education.

Master classes and workshops enable young musicians to learn skills from master musicians.

The festival provides outreach educational music programs that inspire students to appreciate and continue their interest in the arts.