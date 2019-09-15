Sedona 30 Miracle Golf Tournament at Oak Creek Country Club

The Sedona 30 is hosting its Miracle events again this year. The 2019 Miracle Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 21st at Oak Creek Country Club and the 2019 Miracle Dinner at Enchantment Resort.

This year’s fund raising will benefit:

• The Sedona Community Food Bank’s Building Fund

• The Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution Program

• High school scholarships and

• The Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park

The Sedona Community Food Bank, a 501 c3 non-profit organization, feeds an average of 315 people, 165 families weekly. Additionally they deliver a box of food weekly to homebound seniors and pack and deliver 74 emergency food packs to qualifying students at West Sedona Elementary School.

The food bank also supports other emergency food providers in the area including: St. Vincent de Paul, Sedona Area Homeless Reliance, Monday Night Supper at St. Andrews, House of Ruth, Manzanita Outreach and Old Town Mission.

The Sedona Community Food Bank has outgrown their current rented space and has an opportunity to build their own space, thus eliminating the need to rent storage space and be spread out in West Sedona instead of under one roof.

The Sedona 30 has a long history for supporting the education of the city’s youth and they will continue that legacy again this year, this time in the form of scholarships.

The Friends of Jack Jamesen Memorial Sculpture Park, 501-c3 supports the “Pocket Park” alongside the Bank of America in West Sedona. It includes a Military Service section, an Honoring Women section, and several additional sculptures, including a bronze of Sedona Schnebly by Susan Kliewer and a Teysha Indian by John M. Soderberg, Ph.D.



The park wants to include a bronze sculpture representing an important aspect of the art of the Southwest, Cowboy Art. A piece by one of the co-founders of the Cowboy Artists of America, Sedona’s own, Joe Beeler will be supported by funds from these Miracle Events.

Friends of Jack Jamesen believe that public art raises the esteem of an area as well as honoring the artists, individuals and service organizations distinguished by the community. Public sculpture parks are living museums of the history of an area and its people.



The Sedona 30 was founded in 1982; its purpose was simply to work toward the betterment of the Sedona area. The first officers were recognized community leaders; the first president was Bill Garland.

Sedona 30 helped make Sedona an incorporated city in 1988. The Sedona 30 members have contributed to education, culture, and many of the things that residents and visitors enjoy the most about our spectacular, scenic red rock home.

For more information on the 2019 Sedona 30 Miracle Golf Tournament to be held at Oak Creek Country Club, and the 2019 Sedona 30 Miracle Dinner to be held at Enchantment Resort please go to: Sedona30.org.

Flyers available at Sefton Engineering, 20 Stutz Bearcat Drive in West Sedona. Or call Cynthia Richmond 928-830-9933.