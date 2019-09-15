The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” on Thursday, Sept. 26. There will be two shows at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The life and career of musical giant and cultural icon Miles Davis, a true visionary, innovator and originator who defied categorization and embodied the word cool, comes to life in “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”.

Miles Davis: horn player, bandleader, innovator. Elegant, intellectual, vain. Callous, conflicted, controversial. Magnificent, mercurial. Genius. The very embodiment of cool. The man with a sound so beautiful it could break your heart.

The central theme of Miles Davis’s life was his restless determination to break boundaries and live life on his own terms. It made him a star.

Miles’s bold disregard for tradition, his clarity of vision, his relentless drive, and constant thirst for new experiences made him an inspiring collaborator to fellow musicians and a cultural icon to generations of listeners. It made him an innovator in music—from bebop to “cool jazz,” modern quintets, orchestral music, jazz fusion, rock ’n’ roll, and even hip-hop.

Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, studio outtakes, and rare photos, “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” tells the story of a truly singular talent and unpacks the man behind the horn.

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.