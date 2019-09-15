Steakhouse89 offers live music four days a week

Steakhouse89 restaurant in West Sedona continues offering live music four nights a week.

The restaurant regularly features some of Sedona’s finest performing artists playing on its beautiful baby grand piano in its classy lounge/bar area or playing the guitar on the restaurant’s beautiful outside-patio area overlooking S.R.89A, Sedona’s main street.

Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the lounge, jazz impresario Dave Len Scott sits at the piano.

Scott recently moved to Sedona and has already made a name for him self as a top performer.

He is magical on the keys and sets a laid back jazz background perfect for dining and enjoying the many signature drinks the restaurant is known for.

Scott plays the trumpet as well in accompaniment to his piano playing. People love his cool-jazz style.

Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. Paolo performs on the baby grand.

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms.

As he likes it known, his best musical friend is his keyboard and his favorite song is the one he is singing at the moment.

Saturday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Phil Rossi takes his turn on the piano.

What can we say about Mr. Rossi other than he has played with all the great ones and is a living legend full of history and passion for the classics.

When he gets behind the keys of the baby grand it’s like stepping into a time machine that takes us on a magical musical journey through the eras of the musical greats.

His music takes you back in time from Cole Porter to the Gershwin’s and all the way to Billy Joel, creating memories of long ago.

On Sunday, September 22 Jacqui Foreman performs on the outside patio from 4 to 7 p.m.

Foreman weaves magical-musical tales on her guitar and charms everyone with her beautiful voice.

She is a singer/songwriter with abundant talent who knows how to engage and wow an audience.

Her set list is inexhaustible and she keeps you enthralled with one great song after another.

She is fun to watch and listen to and creates the perfect atmosphere for a dinner overlooking Sedona’s.

Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000.

Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.