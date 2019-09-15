Storefront narrowly missed

Sedona Police responded to a wreck early Friday morning that caused a great deal of commotion.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or major damage when a vehicle struck a sign in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store on State Road 89A in West Sedona.

Lt. Stephanie Foley of the Sedona Police Department said the vehicle did not strike the Safeway building. It was unknown as of this writing as to whether anyone was cited.