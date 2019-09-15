Storefront narrowly missed
Originally Published: September 15, 2019 1:04 p.m.
Sedona Police responded to a wreck early Friday morning that caused a great deal of commotion.
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or major damage when a vehicle struck a sign in the parking lot of the Safeway grocery store on State Road 89A in West Sedona.
Lt. Stephanie Foley of the Sedona Police Department said the vehicle did not strike the Safeway building. It was unknown as of this writing as to whether anyone was cited.
Most Read
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Whiskey Fire within footprint of 2014 Slide Fire
- Obituary: Betty Alf 1934-2019
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: