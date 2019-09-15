Sultry singer-pianist Devin Angelet to appear at Page Springs Cellars, Grasshopper Grill, 3 Kings Kasbar

The 2018 winner of Prescott’s Got Talent, singer and pianist Devin Angelet tours the Verde Valley on the fourth week of September. The first concert will be at the intimate Page Springs Cellars, Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 3-6 p.m. Her second appearance will be at the Grasshopper Grill in Cornville, Friday, Sept. 27, 5:30-8:30 p.m., with guitarist JR Robusto. Finally, she’ll return to the classy patio of 3 Kings Kasbar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Angelet’s smooth, jazzy sound is a breath of fresh air to all who listen. She reaches deep for soulful expression of heartache, longing and gratitude in her original music and with her electric repertoire, she revives gems from the century past in a sultry way to hit you right between the eyes. All this, skillfully blended into a seamless flow and as one fan said “See her. Feel her. Love her.”

