3 things you should know about Thunder Valley Rally

COTTONWOOD — It’s almost time for one of the Verde Valley’s biggest, most fun weekends of the year. Here are three things you need to know about 2019 Thunder Valley Rally, set for Friday and Saturday.

If You Go

Thunder Valley Rally is a motorcycle event and music mini-festival that happens each September. It includes concerts, motorcycle events, a beauty queen competition, a motorcycle parade, a poker run and more.

It’s $20 for a weekend wristband pass, which can be purchased at several locations around town or through thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

There is more than $1,750 in cash and prizes available in this year’s contest, with the main competition set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Main Stage on South Main Street in Cottonwood. The awards ceremony will be between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park on the concert stage.

Bootleggers Bash

This ticketed event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Activity Park on North Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood, behind the basketball courts and community clubhouse.

First Annual Old Town “Bootleggers Bash,” geared specifically toward Cottonwood area locals, highlighting local breweries, local distilleries, local restaurants, vendors and live bands.

Listen to the bands for free; buy a $20 wristband at this Old Town Cottonwood Association fundrasier and purchase some of the beverages.

For more information, see oldtown.org.

Concerts

Live music will take place at Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park all day Friday and Saturday. The $20 wristband pass provides access to the venue for all shows.

The Mingus Union High School rock band and several regional cover bands are scheduled to perform. Both headliner shows are set for 8:30 p.m.: Friday night’s headliner is .38 Special, while Great White is the final band of the weekend on Saturday night.

A full schedule of performers can be found at thundervalleyrallyaz.com.