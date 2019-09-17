3 things you should know about Thunder Valley Rally
COTTONWOOD — It’s almost time for one of the Verde Valley’s biggest, most fun weekends of the year. Here are three things you need to know about 2019 Thunder Valley Rally, set for Friday and Saturday.
If You Go
Thunder Valley Rally is a motorcycle event and music mini-festival that happens each September. It includes concerts, motorcycle events, a beauty queen competition, a motorcycle parade, a poker run and more.
It’s $20 for a weekend wristband pass, which can be purchased at several locations around town or through thundervalleyrallyaz.com.
There is more than $1,750 in cash and prizes available in this year’s contest, with the main competition set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Main Stage on South Main Street in Cottonwood. The awards ceremony will be between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park on the concert stage.
Bootleggers Bash
This ticketed event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Activity Park on North Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood, behind the basketball courts and community clubhouse.
First Annual Old Town “Bootleggers Bash,” geared specifically toward Cottonwood area locals, highlighting local breweries, local distilleries, local restaurants, vendors and live bands.
Listen to the bands for free; buy a $20 wristband at this Old Town Cottonwood Association fundrasier and purchase some of the beverages.
For more information, see oldtown.org.
Concerts
Live music will take place at Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park all day Friday and Saturday. The $20 wristband pass provides access to the venue for all shows.
The Mingus Union High School rock band and several regional cover bands are scheduled to perform. Both headliner shows are set for 8:30 p.m.: Friday night’s headliner is .38 Special, while Great White is the final band of the weekend on Saturday night.
A full schedule of performers can be found at thundervalleyrallyaz.com.
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
- Police: Woman stabs boyfriend in leg
- Wrong-way driver makes it 36 miles on I-17 before forcibly stopped by police
- Is there enough water to support growth in Rimrock?
- Whiskey Fire within footprint of 2014 Slide Fire
- Obituary: Billy L. Teague, 1930-2019
- Whiskey Fire produces heavy smoke over Northern Arizona
- Verde Valley women shine at bikini competition
- Arrest made in connection with Sedona high school lockdown
- Whiskey Fire grows to 3,500 acres
- Yavapai County sees major spike in HIV cases
- Man accused of stealing Jeep: ‘Well, it was running’
- Cottonwood, Camp Verde traffic stop results in $900K fentanyl bust
- Sedona school administration shares details on lockdown incident, Zielinski arrest
- Delafuente signs plea agreement on two felony counts
- Man arrested, charged in stabbing near Cottonwood Circle K
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: