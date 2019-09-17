OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Sept. 18
Weather  68.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood Community Band announces remaining 2019 dates

Cottonwood Community Band. File photo

Cottonwood Community Band. File photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: September 17, 2019 11:09 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon, and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger, has four concerts planned through the end of 2019.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the band will play the Verde River Day concert at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, located at 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, the Community Band will present its annual Pops Concert.

The Pops program is “lighter and more familiar than some of the more formal programs,” said Gloria VanderPeut, vice president of the band’s board of directors.

Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. Admission is free.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 8 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the band will play its annual Christmas Concert.

The Dec. 8 concert will be held at Verde Community Church, located at 102 S Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The Dec. 22 concert will be held at Sedona United Methodist Church, located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

The Christmas program will include Ç’est Noel, Angels From The Realm of Glory, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Midnight, Shepherd’s Dance from Amahl and the Night Visitors, The First Noel, A Stowaway On Santa’s Sleigh, White Christmas, Christmas Wishes Fantasy, and will end with Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride.

Admission is free for the Christmas concerts. For more information, visit cottonwoodcommunityband.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood Community Band to perform ‘Pops’ program
Cottonwood Community Band plan spring concerts
Cottonwood Community Band to perform music from stage and screen
‘A Magical Christmas’ concert by Cottonwood Community Band Dec. 2, 16
Cottonwood Community Band performs POPS concert in Camp Verde Sunday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News