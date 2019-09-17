Cottonwood Community Band announces remaining 2019 dates

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon, and assistant conductor Neil Manzenberger, has four concerts planned through the end of 2019.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the band will play the Verde River Day concert at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, located at 675 Dead Horse Ranch Road in Cottonwood.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts, the Community Band will present its annual Pops Concert.

The Pops program is “lighter and more familiar than some of the more formal programs,” said Gloria VanderPeut, vice president of the band’s board of directors.

Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts is located at 210 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde. Admission is free.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 8 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, the band will play its annual Christmas Concert.

The Dec. 8 concert will be held at Verde Community Church, located at 102 S Willard St. in Cottonwood.

The Dec. 22 concert will be held at Sedona United Methodist Church, located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

The Christmas program will include Ç’est Noel, Angels From The Realm of Glory, Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Midnight, Shepherd’s Dance from Amahl and the Night Visitors, The First Noel, A Stowaway On Santa’s Sleigh, White Christmas, Christmas Wishes Fantasy, and will end with Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride.

Admission is free for the Christmas concerts. For more information, visit cottonwoodcommunityband.org.