Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Cottonwood meeting on trash service both a ‘sham’ and a ‘slam’

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 10 a.m.

Editor: A “sham” and a “slam” is what I would call the public meeting the city held to hear citizens give input regarding trash pickup.

The hearing was held to hear from the public whether they wanted to stay with the free enterprise process that is now working or have the city government take over and control all the trash pick up.

A crowd of 200 people showed up to voice their opinion. You would think it would naturally have been a mixed crowd of “fors” and “against.” It wasn’t … the crowd was all against the single hauler managed by the city.

At one point, a gentleman who had the mic turned to the crowd and asked for those opposed to the measure proposed by the city to please stand, every person in the room stood. He was promptly reprimanded by the mayor for this action. But it made his point.

All the testimonies by those who signed up to speak opposed the measure.

Yet, when the straw vote of the council was taken at the end of the meeting, a majority of the council indicated that they hadn’t listen to a word the 200 people had said. The council gave directions to city employees to proceed with plans to continue toward the city take over of the trash service.

The meeting was a “sham” because they only held it because it is the law, not to honestly get citizen input. It wouldn’t have mattered if 1,000 people had showed up. The majority of the council members’ minds were already made up to take over and control the trash service.

The “slam” came near the end of the meeting when councilwoman Deb Althouse and councilman Michael Mathews chose to publicly slam local trash hauler, Taylor Waste. Not only did they impugn the Taylor Waste Company, but they made public ridicule of the good name of the Taylor family.

I don’t think the council members, Althouse and Mathews, realize the consequences of their actions.

Taylor Waste, as a local company, has been one of the city’s greatest supporters in services and donations that run into the tens of thousands of dollars.

It’s incalculable the “freebies” and the donations that Taylor Waste and family have given to make our city a better place. They would never tout their own horn, but I intend to do the best I can here.

Lest this letter grows too long, I want to at least list the donations and sponsorships Taylor Waste have given to the city. They provide, for free, the garbage cans for Thunder Rally, Walking on Main, Rhythm & Ribs, Fall Festival, Fourth of July Celebration and Brian Mickelson Run. And for years, annually, they have donated and helped sponsored every sport in the city. I wonder what the city will do this next weekend for Thunder Rally?

What does the city plan to do without this kind of support?

Vicki Jo Anderson, Cottonwood

