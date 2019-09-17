‘Fabulous ‘50s’ party to benefit Homeless Coalition Oct. 5

COTTONWOOD — “It’s going to be a blast!”

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski says this is a good reason for people to attend “Meet Me at the Hop, a Fabulous ‘50s Party,” on Saturday evening, Oct. 5, 6 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Club House (formerly the Cottonwood Civic Center) in Old Town Cottonwood.

This fun-filled fundraising event will provide real, viable change for homeless people right here our area through Verde Valley Homeless Coalition. “Meet Me at the Hop” includes a full dinner with dessert, and a well-stocked cash bar, staffed by trained and experienced bartenders.

Attendees will enjoy music and dancing, as well as a live auction of items donated by Verde Valley businesses. Mayor Elinski is auctioneer and master of ceremonies.

A 50-50 raffle is on tap, with half the proceeds going to the lucky winner, the other half to the Homeless Coalition to provide a hand up to people in need in our community. People who have experienced a radical change in their lives will personally share their heartwarming success stories.

Through “Moving Forward, Creating Change,” Executive Director Raena Avalon tells of the exciting plans that will bring even more positive and permanent changes to homeless individuals in the Verde Valley. The Cottonwood Community Clubhouse is at 805 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

This is the stone building right on the curve as you enter Historic Old Town Cottonwood. Free parking is available behind the Club House. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy this event. Tickets for the complete dinner and dessert are $50 per person.

You may deduct $27.50 of this amount on your income tax return.

Purchase your tickets online at VerdeValleyHomelessCoalition.org/events, or by calling 928-202-1176. “Meet Me at the Hop” is your opportunity to become part of the change, guiding homeless people in the Verde Valley into a whole new life.

Your involvement paves the road to permanent housing, employment, and stability, through job coaching, work leads, résumé creation, housing assistance, counseling, individual case management, guidance toward physical and mental healthcare, and much more.

During this past year VVHC has served between 20 and 40 people a day at the day Drop-In Center.

That’s more than 450 unduplicated individuals, and over half of them said they were homeless. The Drop-In Center is open every Monday through Friday afternoon, including holidays.