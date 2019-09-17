Friends of the Verde River plan for 2020 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

COTTONWOOD – Friends of the Verde River are now planning for the 2020 Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival.

Held April 23-26, 2020 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, this annual festival will provide a recreational experience to anyone interested in the natural world and will foster awareness of the importance of habitat for the enrichment of all life in the Verde Valley.

Each year, more than 100 volunteers come out to welcome visitors, host workshops and coordinate the details for the festival.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer is invited to take part in the event’s kick-off planning meeting Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library, located at 100 S. 6th St.

To register for the volunteer kick-off meeting, email or call Laura Jones at LauraJ@VerdeRiver.org or 928-451-6860.

More than 400 birders, as well as hundreds of families come to the Valley to enjoy more than 90 field trips and workshop as well as the festival’s Saturday Family Nature Fair.

The 2020 festivals theme is Threatened and Endangered Species highlighting the importance of critical habitat, along the Verde River and its tributaries, to bird populations.

For more information, visit the Friends of the Verde River website at VerdeRiver.org.