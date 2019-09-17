Letter: Is clean air too much to ask for in the Verde Valley?
Editor: Friday the 13th was unlucky for Verde Valley residents with all the smoke from the uncontrolled controlled burn.
Then to add suffering to misery, around 10:30 a.m., there was a long-enduring plume of black smoke from the cement plant fuel pile areas in Clarkdale.
What happened to our beautiful summer and fall days with good weather, sunshine and good air?
Someone needs to be fired. There has to be a better way and it might require better methods and more personnel.
We need good jobs, and if it results in a better smoke-free process, it’s worth any cost.
Sorry for all who are ill. Keep shut in tight. Don’t dare to go out, especially if you are compromised in any way and even if your are as healthy as can be. It’s bad for you.
Better weather consists of cleaner air. We are experiencing bad weather, terribly bad weather, the last few days and it doesn’t have to be. It has to be ended.
Paul Woll, Cottonwood
