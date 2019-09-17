OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Sept. 17
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Is clean air too much to ask for in the Verde Valley?

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 9:32 a.m.

Editor: Friday the 13th was unlucky for Verde Valley residents with all the smoke from the uncontrolled controlled burn.

Then to add suffering to misery, around 10:30 a.m., there was a long-enduring plume of black smoke from the cement plant fuel pile areas in Clarkdale.

What happened to our beautiful summer and fall days with good weather, sunshine and good air?

Someone needs to be fired. There has to be a better way and it might require better methods and more personnel.

We need good jobs, and if it results in a better smoke-free process, it’s worth any cost.

Sorry for all who are ill. Keep shut in tight. Don’t dare to go out, especially if you are compromised in any way and even if your are as healthy as can be. It’s bad for you.

Better weather consists of cleaner air. We are experiencing bad weather, terribly bad weather, the last few days and it doesn’t have to be. It has to be ended.

Paul Woll, Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Wildfire smoke and your health
Res Ipsa Loquitor
‘Burn season’ to start early due to warm weather
Editorial: For health&#8217;s sake, stay out of the smoke
Northern controlled burns bring smoke, haze to Verde Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News