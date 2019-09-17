OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 17
Letter: Does anyone even know how to use turn signals any more?

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 9:34 a.m.

Editor:

After reading numerous stories with regard to people’s inability to drive safely, there seems to be one very important factor that has disappeared from most motorists on the road today. Does anyone know how to use a turn signal?

We keep hearing about texting, talking on the phone, lack of courtesy and speed issues, just to name a few.

But no one considers the danger of people never indicating their intention to make turns. I thought that this is a driving violation? Could someone in law enforcement tell me why it seems that people are not ticketed?

I, sadly, never hear any suggestions from the police regarding this dangerous practice. It doesn’t seem to be limited to any particular age group or sex. I have even seen police vehicles fail to signal.

I would much prefer to be behind someone going 5 miles over the speed limit but uses turn signals than be behind someone going 10 miles under the speed limit but never uses directionals.

How about a front-page article on proper driving rules or just remove them from cars all together.

Joe Bauer, Cottonwood

