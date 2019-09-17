OFFERS
Letter: Verde Connect would be first step in wrong direction for Verde Valley

Originally Published: September 17, 2019 9:38 a.m.

Editor:

It wasn’t expected when Verde Connect, as promoted by Yavapai County and tax-payer-funded state agencies of the state of Arizona, was discovered by Camp Verde residents in mid-2018, that it is a small part of a massive transformation being planned for the Verde Valley, a transformation not being done with any credible support of the people who actually live in the Valley, especially the communities of Camp Verde, Rimrock, VOC, Cornville, Cottonwood and Sedona.

The proposed Verde Connect route between SR 260 to Cornville Road is part of a greater vision that includes widening Cornville Road to four lanes and introducing high-density development properties along SR 260, Cornville Road and Rimrock.

Yavapai County’s Verde Connect was described to the federal government as intended to support a traffic load of 4,500 vehicles a day, a devastating change in ecology – both natural and human - of the area they have targeted to bulldoze.

New developments along SR 260 will soon add traffic congestion at each roundabout. The big loser will be Cottonwood businesses. Prescott Valley is increasingly becoming a more attractive choice of shopping commute for anyone closer to I-17.

This warns an exponential increase in demands on water, land, and roads in the Verde Valley that will stress the limited resources of a desert environment.

High-density new neighborhoods will consume valuable, scarce, high-quality agricultural land. Without conscious protection, local agricultural production will be wrecked.

Once-pleasant Phoenix is disappearing under six and eight-lane highways, with constant demands for more taxes and debt to pay for them, so it’s plain how it will turn out for the Verde Valley -- ignoring residents’ appeals for common-sense local road improvements in favor of debt-loading expensive routes encouraging 4,500 vehicles a day to connect with new four-lane highways. What a mess!

J. Cameron, Camp Verde

